Rafael Devers -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Rafael Devers At The Plate (2022)

  • Devers collected 164 hits with a .370 on-base percentage.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 16th, his on-base percentage ranked 18th, and he was ninth in the league in slugging.
  • Devers got a hit 105 times last year in 141 games (74.5%), including 44 multi-hit games (31.2%).
  • He homered in 25 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 17.7%), leaving the ballpark in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Devers drove in a run in 52 of 141 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 24 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
  • He touched home plate in 45.4% of his games last year (64 of 141), with two or more runs on 17 occasions (12.1%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 75
.323 AVG .272
.399 OBP .344
.543 SLG .502
33 XBH 37
11 HR 16
42 RBI 46
41/29 K/BB 73/32
3 SB 0
Home Away
66 GP 75
48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (76.0%)
23 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%)
28 (42.4%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (48.0%)
9 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (21.3%)
24 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Oviedo will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
  • In his 21 appearances last season he put together a 4-3 record, had a 3.21 ERA, and a 1.286 WHIP.
