The Boston Red Sox and Reese McGuire, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Reese McGuire At The Plate (2022)

McGuire hit .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.

McGuire had a hit in 51 of 89 games last season, with multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He homered in 3.4% of his games in 2022 (three of 89), including 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 of 89 games last season (21.3%), McGuire picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

In 23 of 89 games last season (25.8%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 41 .265 AVG .273 .318 OBP .297 .350 SLG .386 7 XBH 11 1 HR 2 11 RBI 11 26/8 K/BB 30/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 45 GP 44 21 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (68.2%) 7 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.4%) 6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%) 1 (2.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

