Triston Casas -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Triston Casas At The Plate (2022)

  • Casas hit .197 with a double, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • Last season, Casas picked up at least one hit in 12 of 27 games (44.4%), including two or more hits twice.
  • He hit a home run in five games a year ago (out of 27 opportunities, 18.5%), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven of 27 games last year (25.9%), Casas picked up an RBI, and four of those games (14.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • In eight of 27 games last season (29.6%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 14
.257 AVG .146
.409 OBP .314
.457 SLG .366
3 XBH 3
2 HR 3
6 RBI 6
7/9 K/BB 16/10
1 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 15
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Oviedo will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old righty started the game and went four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
  • Over his 21 appearances last season he compiled a 4-3 record, had a 3.21 ERA, and a 1.286 WHIP.
