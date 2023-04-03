Triston Casas -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Triston Casas At The Plate (2022)

Casas hit .197 with a double, five home runs and 19 walks.

Last season, Casas picked up at least one hit in 12 of 27 games (44.4%), including two or more hits twice.

He hit a home run in five games a year ago (out of 27 opportunities, 18.5%), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

In seven of 27 games last year (25.9%), Casas picked up an RBI, and four of those games (14.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

In eight of 27 games last season (29.6%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 14 .257 AVG .146 .409 OBP .314 .457 SLG .366 3 XBH 3 2 HR 3 6 RBI 6 7/9 K/BB 16/10 1 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 15 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)