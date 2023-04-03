Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Triston Casas -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Triston Casas At The Plate (2022)
- Casas hit .197 with a double, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Last season, Casas picked up at least one hit in 12 of 27 games (44.4%), including two or more hits twice.
- He hit a home run in five games a year ago (out of 27 opportunities, 18.5%), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- In seven of 27 games last year (25.9%), Casas picked up an RBI, and four of those games (14.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- In eight of 27 games last season (29.6%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|.257
|AVG
|.146
|.409
|OBP
|.314
|.457
|SLG
|.366
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|6
|7/9
|K/BB
|16/10
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Oviedo will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old righty started the game and went four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Over his 21 appearances last season he compiled a 4-3 record, had a 3.21 ERA, and a 1.286 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.