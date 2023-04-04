Al Horford and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be matching up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 30, Horford produced 14 points in a 140-99 win against the Bucks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Horford's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.7 9.3 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 5.4 Assists 2.5 3.0 4.0 PRA 18.5 18.9 18.7 PR 15.5 15.9 14.7 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.4



Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 6.6% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.5 per contest.

He's put up 5.0 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110.6 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 23.9 per game.

The 76ers give up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Al Horford vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 32 15 4 2 5 0 1 10/18/2022 23 6 5 1 2 0 0

