The Detroit Red Wings (34-33-9) go on the road against the Montreal Canadiens (30-41-6, losers of three straight) at Bell Centre. The contest on Tuesday, April 4 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX

ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-120) Canadiens (+100) 6.5

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have won 26 of the 71 games, or 36.6%, in which they've been an underdog.

Montreal has gone 25-43, a 36.8% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Montreal has played 37 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 223 (24th) Goals 214 (26th) 249 (19th) Goals Allowed 282 (28th) 54 (13th) Power Play Goals 38 (26th) 49 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 69 (29th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Four of Montreal's past 10 contests have hit the over.

The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's total of 6.5.

In the last 10 games, Canadiens' games average 9.3 goals, 1.8 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Canadiens have the NHL's 26th-ranked scoring offense (214 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Canadiens' 282 total goals conceded (3.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -68.

