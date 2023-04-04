Canadiens vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Detroit Red Wings (34-33-9) go on the road against the Montreal Canadiens (30-41-6, losers of three straight) at Bell Centre. The contest on Tuesday, April 4 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX.
Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-120)
|Canadiens (+100)
|6.5
Canadiens Betting Insights
- This season the Canadiens have won 26 of the 71 games, or 36.6%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Montreal has gone 25-43, a 36.8% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Canadiens.
- Montreal has played 37 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.
Canadiens vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|223 (24th)
|Goals
|214 (26th)
|249 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|282 (28th)
|54 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (26th)
|49 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|69 (29th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Four of Montreal's past 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's total of 6.5.
- In the last 10 games, Canadiens' games average 9.3 goals, 1.8 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Canadiens have the NHL's 26th-ranked scoring offense (214 total goals, 2.8 per game).
- The Canadiens' 282 total goals conceded (3.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -68.
