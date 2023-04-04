Celtics vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (54-24) play Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (51-27) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on TNT.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Celtics matchup in this article.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|76ers Moneyline
|Celtics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|76ers (-2)
|227.5
|-135
|+115
|BetMGM
|76ers (-2.5)
|227.5
|-140
|+115
|PointsBet
|76ers (-2)
|227.5
|-135
|+115
|Tipico
|76ers (-2.5)
|-
|-135
|+115
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game with a +346 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.1 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 110.6 per outing (third in the league).
- The Celtics put up 118.4 points per game (second in league) while giving up 111.8 per contest (sixth in NBA). They have a +508 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.
- These two teams rack up 233.5 points per game between them, 6.0 more than this game's point total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to score 222.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Philadelphia has put together a 46-32-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Boston has covered 41 times in 78 chances against the spread this season.
Celtics and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+320
|+150
|-
|76ers
|+1000
|+475
|-20000
