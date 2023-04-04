Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Arroyo -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on April 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate (2022)
- Arroyo hit .286 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Arroyo picked up a base hit in 55 of 87 games last year (63.2%), with at least two hits in 19 of those games (21.8%).
- In six of 87 games last year, he left the yard (6.9%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Arroyo drove in a run in 23 of 87 games last season (26.4%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He scored a run in 30 of 87 games last year (34.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.312
|AVG
|.261
|.356
|OBP
|.298
|.471
|SLG
|.359
|15
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|18
|29/9
|K/BB
|20/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|31 (72.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (54.5%)
|11 (25.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (18.2%)
|15 (34.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (34.1%)
|3 (7.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.8%)
|12 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (25.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Contreras starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- The 23-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he started and went three innings.
- Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 5-5 record, had a 3.79 ERA, and a 1.274 WHIP.
