Derrick White's Boston Celtics take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 122-114 win over the Jazz (his last game) White produced 17 points.

Below we will break down White's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.3 13.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 4.6 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.9 PRA 19.5 19.7 21.9 PR 16.5 15.8 18 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.5



Derrick White Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Derrick White has made 4.2 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.0% of his team's total makes.

White is averaging 4.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

White's Celtics average 102.1 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 110.6 points per game.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, allowing 23.9 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.5 makes per contest, fourth in the league.

Derrick White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 25 18 1 2 2 1 0 2/8/2023 38 19 6 3 3 2 0 10/18/2022 24 2 3 4 0 0 1

