Justin Turner will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Justin Turner At The Plate (2022)

Turner hit .278 with 36 doubles, 13 home runs and 51 walks.

He ranked 29th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play last season.

In 64.4% of his 132 games last season, Turner got a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 8.3% of his games in 2022 (11 of 132), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Turner picked up an RBI in 48 of 132 games last year (36.4%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (15.2%).

He touched home plate in 38.6% of his games last year (51 of 132), with more than one run on 10 occasions (7.6%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 64 .296 AVG .260 .360 OBP .343 .504 SLG .376 25 XBH 24 11 HR 2 44 RBI 37 46/21 K/BB 43/30 2 SB 1 Home Away 66 GP 66 48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (56.1%) 17 (25.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (25.8%) 29 (43.9%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (33.3%) 10 (15.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.5%) 26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (33.3%)

