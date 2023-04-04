Justin Turner -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Justin Turner At The Plate (2022)

  • Turner hit .278 with 36 doubles, 13 home runs and 51 walks.
  • He ranked 29th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play last season.
  • In 64.4% of his 132 games last season, Turner got a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 8.3% of his games in 2022 (11 of 132), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Turner picked up an RBI in 48 of 132 games last year (36.4%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (15.2%).
  • He touched home plate in 38.6% of his games last year (51 of 132), with more than one run on 10 occasions (7.6%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 64
.296 AVG .260
.360 OBP .343
.504 SLG .376
25 XBH 24
11 HR 2
44 RBI 37
46/21 K/BB 43/30
2 SB 1
Home Away
66 GP 66
48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (56.1%)
17 (25.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (25.8%)
29 (43.9%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (33.3%)
10 (15.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.5%)
26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Contreras starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 23-year-old righty, started and went three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
  • Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 5-5 record, had a 3.79 ERA, and a 1.274 WHIP.
