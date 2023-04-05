Celtics vs. Raptors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 5
On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (54-25) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Toronto Raptors (40-39). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and TSN.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Raptors matchup.
Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Raptors Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-3)
|224
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-2.5)
|223.5
|-135
|+110
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-3)
|223.5
|-145
|+125
|Tipico
|Celtics (-5.5)
|-
|-200
|+170
Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game with a +506 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.1 points per game (third in the NBA) and allow 111.7 per contest (sixth in the league).
- The Raptors put up 113.1 points per game (22nd in league) while giving up 111.5 per outing (fifth in NBA). They have a +128 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.
- These two teams score 231.2 points per game combined, 7.2 more than this game's total.
- These two teams give up a combined 223.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Boston is 42-34-3 ATS this season.
- Toronto has compiled a 40-38-1 record against the spread this season.
Celtics and Raptors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+320
|+160
|-
|Raptors
|+25000
|+9000
|+135
