The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate (2022)

  • Arroyo hit .286 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 55 of 87 games last year (63.2%) Arroyo had at least one hit, and in 19 of those contests (21.8%) he picked up two or more.
  • He homered in 6.9% of his games in 2022 (six of 87), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arroyo drove in a run in 23 of 87 games last season (26.4%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He scored in 30 of 87 games last year (34.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

42 GP 40
.312 AVG .261
.356 OBP .298
.471 SLG .359
15 XBH 8
3 HR 3
18 RBI 18
29/9 K/BB 20/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
43 GP 44
31 (72.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%)
11 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (18.2%)
15 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.1%)
3 (7.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.8%)
12 (27.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Keller (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
