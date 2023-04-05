The Boston Red Sox and Raimel Tapia, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate (2022)

Tapia hit .265 with 20 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.

In 77 of 130 games last year (59.2%) Tapia had at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (20.0%) he picked up more than one.

He took the pitcher deep in 5.4% of his games last season (130 in all), going deep in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Tapia picked up an RBI in 31 of 130 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.

In 40 of 130 games last season (30.8%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (5.4%) he scored more than once.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 62 .252 AVG .278 .286 OBP .298 .342 SLG .416 16 XBH 14 1 HR 6 16 RBI 36 32/10 K/BB 49/6 4 SB 4 Home Away 68 GP 62 38 (55.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (62.9%) 10 (14.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (25.8%) 18 (26.5%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (35.5%) 1 (1.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.7%) 13 (19.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (29.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)