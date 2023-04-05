The Boston Red Sox and Raimel Tapia, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate (2022)

  • Tapia hit .265 with 20 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 77 of 130 games last year (59.2%) Tapia had at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (20.0%) he picked up more than one.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 5.4% of his games last season (130 in all), going deep in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Tapia picked up an RBI in 31 of 130 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
  • In 40 of 130 games last season (30.8%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (5.4%) he scored more than once.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 62
.252 AVG .278
.286 OBP .298
.342 SLG .416
16 XBH 14
1 HR 6
16 RBI 36
32/10 K/BB 49/6
4 SB 4
Home Away
68 GP 62
38 (55.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (62.9%)
10 (14.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (25.8%)
18 (26.5%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (35.5%)
1 (1.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.7%)
13 (19.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (29.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Keller (0-0) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
