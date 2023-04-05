The Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Wednesday at Fenway Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Rafael Devers and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to produce at the plate.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox averaged 1.0 home run per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 155 total home runs last season.

Last year the Red Sox ranked ninth in the majors with a .409 slugging percentage.

Boston went 24-8 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Pittsburgh was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 591 total runs (3.6 per game) last season.

Last year the Red Sox's .321 on-base percentage ranked sixth-best in the majors.

Boston had an 8.5 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 19th in the majors.

Boston had the 25th-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors last season.

The Red Sox ranked 25th in MLB with a combined 1.353 WHIP last season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Corey Kluber (0-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start this season.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Orioles L 10-9 Home Corey Kluber Kyle Gibson 4/1/2023 Orioles W 9-8 Home Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/2/2023 Orioles W 9-5 Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin 4/3/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Home Kutter Crawford Johan Oviedo 4/4/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Nick Pivetta Roansy Contreras 4/5/2023 Pirates - Home Corey Kluber Mitch Keller 4/6/2023 Tigers - Away Chris Sale Spencer Turnbull 4/8/2023 Tigers - Away Tanner Houck Joey Wentz 4/9/2023 Tigers - Away Kutter Crawford Matthew Boyd 4/10/2023 Rays - Away Nick Pivetta Josh Fleming 4/11/2023 Rays - Away Corey Kluber Shane McClanahan

