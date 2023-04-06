After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Adam Duvall At The Plate (2022)

  • Duvall hit .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Duvall got a hit 47 times last year in 86 games (54.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (14.0%).
  • In 11 of 86 games last year, he went yard (12.8%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Duvall drove in a run in 26 of 86 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He came around to score 28 times in 86 games (32.6%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (11.6%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 39
.196 AVG .229
.252 OBP .300
.350 SLG .451
10 XBH 19
6 HR 6
18 RBI 18
55/9 K/BB 46/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
45 GP 41
22 (48.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.1%)
13 (28.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (36.6%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%)
12 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Turnbull (0-1) starts for the Tigers, his second this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
