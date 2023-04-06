Bruins vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (60-12-5) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (46-21-10) at TD Garden on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, and SNO. The Bruins have won three games in a row.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, and SNO
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-150)
|Maple Leafs (+130)
|6
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have gone 53-13 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Boston has a 44-12 record (winning 78.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins a 60.0% chance to win.
- Boston and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 41 of 77 games this season.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|282 (2nd)
|Goals
|261 (10th)
|163 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|211 (8th)
|59 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (11th)
|35 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (11th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Five of Boston's last 10 games went over.
- The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.6 lower than their season-long average.
- The Bruins net the second-most goals in the league, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 282 this season.
- The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in league play this season with 163 (only 2.1 per game).
- They have a league-leading goal differential of +119 this season.
