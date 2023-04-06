The Washington Capitals (34-34-9), losers of four games in a row, travel to face the Montreal Canadiens (30-42-6) -- who've also lost four straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can tune in on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC as the Capitals play the Canadiens.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Canadiens vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/31/2022 Capitals Canadiens 9-2 WAS
10/15/2022 Capitals Canadiens 3-1 WAS

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens give up 3.7 goals per game (287 in total), 29th in the NHL.
  • The Canadiens have 214 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 28 goals during that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 78 23 38 61 48 40 47.2%
Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Mike Hoffman 64 13 20 33 38 18 59.3%
Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • The Capitals rank 14th in goals against, allowing 239 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Capitals rank 20th in the league with 238 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • Over the last 10 games, the Capitals are 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 31 goals during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 71 42 31 73 51 29 50%
Dylan Strome 76 19 39 58 39 40 49.3%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 76 12 42 54 56 41 48%
T.J. Oshie 58 19 16 35 26 44 46.1%
Conor Sheary 77 15 20 35 30 40 52.6%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.