The Washington Capitals (34-34-9) carry a four-game losing streak into a road matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (30-42-6), who have fallen in four in a row, on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC.

Canadiens vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC

ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-155) Canadiens (+135) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have been an underdog 72 times, and won 26, or 36.1%, of those games.

Montreal has gone 23-41, a 35.9% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Canadiens, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.

Montreal's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 37 of 78 times.

Canadiens vs. Capitals Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 238 (20th) Goals 214 (26th) 239 (14th) Goals Allowed 287 (29th) 50 (16th) Power Play Goals 38 (27th) 37 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Canadiens with DraftKings.

Canadiens Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Montreal has gone over the total three times.

The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's total of 6.5.

In the past 10 games, Canadiens' games average 7.7 goals, 0.3 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Canadiens have scored 214 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 26th in the league.

The Canadiens' 287 total goals given up (3.7 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

They have a -73 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.