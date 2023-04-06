Canadiens vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Washington Capitals (34-34-9) carry a four-game losing streak into a road matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (30-42-6), who have fallen in four in a row, on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC.
Canadiens vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-155)
|Canadiens (+135)
|6.5
Canadiens Betting Insights
- This season the Canadiens have been an underdog 72 times, and won 26, or 36.1%, of those games.
- Montreal has gone 23-41, a 35.9% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Canadiens, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.
- Montreal's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 37 of 78 times.
Canadiens vs. Capitals Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|238 (20th)
|Goals
|214 (26th)
|239 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|287 (29th)
|50 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (27th)
|37 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Montreal has gone over the total three times.
- The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's total of 6.5.
- In the past 10 games, Canadiens' games average 7.7 goals, 0.3 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Canadiens have scored 214 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 26th in the league.
- The Canadiens' 287 total goals given up (3.7 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- They have a -73 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.
