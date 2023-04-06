The Washington Capitals (34-34-9) bring a four-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (30-42-6), who have lost four straight, on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC.

Over the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have a record of 3-7-0. They have totaled 28 goals, while their opponents have scored 38. They have gone on the power play 24 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (25.0% of opportunities).

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's game.

Canadiens vs. Capitals Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Capitals 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-155)

Capitals (-155) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Capitals (-0.2)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have posted a record of 10-6-16 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 30-42-6.

Montreal has earned 28 points (12-7-4) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 12 games this season when the Canadiens finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-10-1).

Montreal has nine points (4-17-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Canadiens have scored more than two goals 38 times, earning 54 points from those matchups (25-9-4).

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 24 games has a record of 11-13-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 12-10-0 (24 points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents 55 times this season, and earned 42 points in those games.

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 20th 3.09 Goals Scored 2.74 26th 15th 3.1 Goals Allowed 3.68 28th 17th 31.4 Shots 27.3 30th 13th 30.7 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 15th 21.4% Power Play % 16.9% 28th 6th 82.5% Penalty Kill % 72.5% 31st

Canadiens vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC

TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

