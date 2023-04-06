Canadiens vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 6
The Washington Capitals (34-34-9) bring a four-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (30-42-6), who have lost four straight, on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC.
Over the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have a record of 3-7-0. They have totaled 28 goals, while their opponents have scored 38. They have gone on the power play 24 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (25.0% of opportunities).
Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's game.
Canadiens vs. Capitals Predictions for Thursday
Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Capitals 4, Canadiens 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-155)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Capitals (-0.2)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens have posted a record of 10-6-16 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 30-42-6.
- Montreal has earned 28 points (12-7-4) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- In 12 games this season when the Canadiens finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-10-1).
- Montreal has nine points (4-17-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Canadiens have scored more than two goals 38 times, earning 54 points from those matchups (25-9-4).
- This season, Montreal has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 24 games has a record of 11-13-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 12-10-0 (24 points).
- The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents 55 times this season, and earned 42 points in those games.
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|20th
|3.09
|Goals Scored
|2.74
|26th
|15th
|3.1
|Goals Allowed
|3.68
|28th
|17th
|31.4
|Shots
|27.3
|30th
|13th
|30.7
|Shots Allowed
|33.6
|28th
|15th
|21.4%
|Power Play %
|16.9%
|28th
|6th
|82.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.5%
|31st
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Canadiens vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.