Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has a double and a walk while hitting .188.
- Arroyo has gotten at least one hit twice this year in six games, including one multi-hit game.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 6.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.23).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Turnbull (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
