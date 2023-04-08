Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .333.
- He ranks 38th in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 85.7% of his seven games this season, with at least two hits in 42.9% of them.
- He has homered in one of seven games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (71.4%), including one multi-run game.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 6.20 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 11 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Wentz (0-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
