Alex Verdugo -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo has a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .333.
  • He ranks 38th in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Verdugo has picked up a hit in 85.7% of his seven games this season, with at least two hits in 42.9% of them.
  • He has homered in one of seven games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this season, Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (71.4%), including one multi-run game.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 6.20 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 11 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Wentz (0-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
