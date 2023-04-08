Bruins vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (61-12-5, riding a four-game winning streak) host the New Jersey Devils (50-21-8) at TD Garden. The contest on Saturday, April 8 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ABC.
Bruins vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ABC
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-135)
|Devils (+115)
|-
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have put together a 54-13 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Boston has a record of 46-12 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (79.3% win percentage).
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.
Bruins vs. Devils Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|284 (2nd)
|Goals
|277 (4th)
|164 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|214 (9th)
|59 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (20th)
|35 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|39 (3rd)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.
- During the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Bruins score the second-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 284 this season.
- The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in league action this season with 164 (only 2.1 per game).
- Their +120 goal differential is top-ranked in the league.
