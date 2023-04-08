Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A game after Joel Armia recorded a hat trick in the Montreal Canadiens' 6-2 win against the Washington Capitals, the Canadiens (31-42-6) visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (46-21-11) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on .
Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have won 27, or 37.0%, of the 73 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Montreal has a record of 1-6 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +300 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this contest implies a 25.0% chance of victory for the Canadiens.
Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|262 (11th)
|Goals
|220 (26th)
|213 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|289 (29th)
|57 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (27th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|71 (31st)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Montreal has hit the over twice.
- During their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5 goals.
- The Canadiens have scored 220 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 26th in the league.
- The Canadiens' 289 total goals conceded (3.7 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- Their -69 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
