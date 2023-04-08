Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Christian Arroyo (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .158 with a double and two walks.
- Arroyo has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Arroyo has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers' 6.20 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 11 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Wentz (0-1) pitches for the Tigers to make his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
