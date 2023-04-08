After Joel Armia's three-goal showing in the Montreal Canadiens' 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals, the Canadiens (31-42-6) hit the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs (46-21-11) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on .

The Canadiens are 4-6-0 in the last 10 contests, scoring 29 total goals (five power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 19.2%). They have conceded 31 goals to their opponents.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we predict will win Saturday's game.

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-365)

Maple Leafs (-365) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-3.2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a 31-42-6 record this season and are 10-6-16 in contests that have required overtime.

In the 23 games Montreal has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 28 points.

This season the Canadiens scored just one goal in 12 games and have gone 1-10-1 (three points).

When Montreal has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-17-1 record).

The Canadiens have scored three or more goals in 39 games, earning 56 points from those contests.

This season, Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal in 24 games and registered 22 points with a record of 11-13-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 13-10-0 (26 points).

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 55 games. The Canadiens finished 18-31-6 in those matchups (42 points).

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 9th 3.36 Goals Scored 2.78 26th 9th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.66 29th 12th 32.2 Shots 27.4 30th 6th 29.2 Shots Allowed 33.5 28th 5th 24.6% Power Play % 16.7% 28th 12th 81% Penalty Kill % 72.7% 30th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.