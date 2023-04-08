Rafael Devers -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers is hitting .323 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his seven games this season, with at least two hits in 57.1% of those games.

He has homered in two of seven games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Devers has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of seven games (71.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

