Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers is hitting .323 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his seven games this season, with at least two hits in 57.1% of those games.
- He has homered in two of seven games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Devers has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of seven games (71.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (100.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (100.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Tigers have a 6.20 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 1.6 per game).
- Wentz (0-1) pitches for the Tigers to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.