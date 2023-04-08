Red Sox vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (3-4) and the Detroit Tigers (2-5) facing off at Comerica Park (on April 8) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Red Sox.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (1-0) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (0-1) will get the nod for the Detroit Tigers.
Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won three of those games.
- Boston has a record of 3-3 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 41.
- The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.57).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 2
|Orioles
|W 9-5
|Tanner Houck vs Cole Irvin
|April 3
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Johan Oviedo
|April 4
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Nick Pivetta vs Roansy Contreras
|April 5
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Corey Kluber vs Mitch Keller
|April 6
|@ Tigers
|W 6-3
|Chris Sale vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 8
|@ Tigers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Joey Wentz
|April 9
|@ Tigers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Matthew Boyd
|April 10
|@ Rays
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Josh Fleming
|April 11
|@ Rays
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Shane McClanahan
|April 12
|@ Rays
|-
|Chris Sale vs Zach Eflin
|April 13
|@ Rays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Jeffrey Springs
