(3-4) will play the (2-5) at Comerica Park on Saturday, April 8 at 4:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 5 Ks, Tanner Houck will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The favored Red Sox have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +110. The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (0-1, 5.06 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored seven times and won three of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Tigers have been victorious in two of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 2-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +2500 - 5th

