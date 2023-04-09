Adam Duvall -- 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Adam Duvall At The Plate

  • Duvall leads Boston with 14 hits and an OBP of .545, plus a team-best slugging percentage of 1.138.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in the league in slugging.
  • Duvall has had a hit in six of seven games this season (85.7%), including multiple hits four times (57.1%).
  • Looking at the seven games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (42.9%), and in 12.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duvall has had an RBI in six games this season (85.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (57.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in six of seven games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (100.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 7.20 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Boyd (0-0) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.