Bruins vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (62-12-5), winners of six road games in a row, visit the Philadelphia Flyers (29-37-13) at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN1.
Bruins vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN1
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-255)
|Flyers (+215)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 55 of their 68 games when favored on the moneyline this season (80.9%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -255 or shorter, Boston has gone 18-4 (winning 81.8%).
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.8% in this matchup.
Bruins vs. Flyers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|286 (2nd)
|Goals
|208 (29th)
|165 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|264 (21st)
|60 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (31st)
|35 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|57 (22nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bruins with DraftKings.
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over three times.
- In the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 2.7 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Bruins' 286 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- The Bruins are ranked first in league play with the fewest goals against, having allowed 165 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+121) leads the NHL this season .
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.