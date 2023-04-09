The Boston Celtics (56-25) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to extend a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 6.5)

The Celtics (43-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 9.9% more often than the Hawks (35-44-2) this season.

Boston (19-23-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (44.2%) than Atlanta (3-2) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (60%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Boston does it in fewer games (51.9% of the time) than Atlanta (55.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 52-21, while the Hawks are 12-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

It's been a dominant stretch for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and allowing 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics are putting up 26.6 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics have a 37.5% three-point percentage this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by draining 15.9 threes per contest (second-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52.2% two-pointers (accounting for 62.3% of the team's buckets) and 47.8% from beyond the arc (37.7%).

