The Boston Celtics (56-25) host the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) after winning six straight home games. The Celtics are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -6.5 -

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in 42 of Boston's 81 games with a set total.
  • The Celtics are 44-37-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Boston has won 51 out of the 72 games, or 70.8%, in which it has been favored.
  • Boston has a record of 29-13, a 69% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Hawks Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 0 0% 117.9 236.4 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 0 0% 118.5 236.4 118.1 229.5 233.5

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over five times.
  • Against the spread, Boston has played better at home, covering 22 times in 40 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.
  • The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are just 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).
  • Boston has a 30-11 record against the spread and a 38-3 record overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 44-37 19-24 42-39
Hawks 36-45 4-2 46-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 2
30-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-28
38-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-22
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
40-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
48-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

