The Boston Celtics (56-25) host the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) after winning six straight home games. The Celtics are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -6.5 -

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 42 of Boston's 81 games with a set total.

The Celtics are 44-37-0 ATS this season.

This season, Boston has won 51 out of the 72 games, or 70.8%, in which it has been favored.

Boston has a record of 29-13, a 69% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Hawks Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 0 0% 117.9 236.4 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 0 0% 118.5 236.4 118.1 229.5 233.5

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over five times.

Against the spread, Boston has played better at home, covering 22 times in 40 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are just 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Boston has a 30-11 record against the spread and a 38-3 record overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 44-37 19-24 42-39 Hawks 36-45 4-2 46-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 30-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-28 38-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-22 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 40-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

