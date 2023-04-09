Christian Arroyo -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .208 with a double and two walks.

Arroyo has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

