Sunday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (4-4) against the Detroit Tigers (2-6) at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:10 PM on April 9.

The probable starters are Kutter Crawford (0-1) for the Boston Red Sox and Matthew Boyd for the Detroit Tigers.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 7, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won four of those games.

Boston is 4-4 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 53.5% chance to win.

Boston has scored 55 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.37).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Schedule