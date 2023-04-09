When the (4-4) match up with the (2-6) at Comerica Park on Sunday, April 9 at 1:10 PM ET, Kutter Crawford will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 6).

The favored Red Sox have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at -105. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (0-1, 15.75 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored eight times and won four of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games).

Boston has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have come away with two wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won two of eight games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +2500 - 4th

