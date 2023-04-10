On Monday, Alex Verdugo (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .342 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 69th and he is 59th in slugging.

In eight of nine games this season (88.9%) Verdugo has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (44.4%).

He has homered in one game this year.

In three games this year (33.3%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of nine games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

