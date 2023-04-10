Connor Wong -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the mound, on April 10 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .150 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Wong has gotten a hit in three of six games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Wong has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Rays' 1.89 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up four home runs (0.4 per game), the least in baseball.
  • Beeks starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • The 29-year-old lefty has pitched in relief two times this season.
