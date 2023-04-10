Connor Wong -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the mound, on April 10 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .150 with two doubles and a walk.

Wong has gotten a hit in three of six games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Wong has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

