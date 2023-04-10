Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has three doubles, four home runs and two walks while hitting .333.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 77.8% of his nine games this year, with at least two hits in 55.6% of those games.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (33.3%, and 9.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In four games this year (44.4%), Devers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 66.7% of his games this year (six of nine), with two or more runs three times (33.3%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (1.89).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
- Beeks will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old southpaw has pitched out of the bullpen two times this season.
