After going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jalen Beeks) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .185 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Casas has had a base hit in four of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.

In nine games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Casas has picked up an RBI in four games this season (44.4%), with two or more RBI in three of them (33.3%).

He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

