After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo is hitting .325 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.
  • Verdugo has picked up a hit in eight of 10 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In three games this season (30.0%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 1.70 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
  • McClanahan (2-0) pitches for the Rays to make his third start this season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
