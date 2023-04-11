The Boston Bruins (63-12-5, riding a six-game winning streak) host the Washington Capitals (35-36-9) at TD Garden. The game on Tuesday, April 11 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Bruins have a 9-1-0 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 28 total goals (seven power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.0%) while giving up 19 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's contest.

Bruins vs. Capitals Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 5, Capitals 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-305)

Bruins (-305) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-3.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 11-5-16 in overtime games as part of a 63-12-5 overall record.

Boston has 38 points (18-6-2) in the 26 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Bruins recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 14 points).

The Bruins have scored three or more goals 63 times, and are 56-4-3 in those games (to record 115 points).

In the 37 games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 67 points after finishing 32-2-3.

In the 50 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 36-9-5 (77 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 29 games. The Bruins finished 26-3-0 in those contests (52 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 2nd 3.64 Goals Scored 3.09 20th 1st 2.1 Goals Allowed 3.14 17th 9th 33 Shots 31.1 17th 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.9 13th 11th 22.1% Power Play % 21.1% 17th 1st 87.4% Penalty Kill % 82.9% 4th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Bruins vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC

ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.