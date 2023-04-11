Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .189 with a double and six walks.
- Turner has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
- Turner has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Rays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (1.70).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
- McClanahan (2-0) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (1.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.167), and 34th in K/9 (9).
