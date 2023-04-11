How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Garrett Whitlock will try to shut down Yandy Diaz and company when the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 15 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- Boston is sixth in MLB with a .440 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox's .245 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- Boston has scored 59 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.2 whiffs per contest.
- Boston strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.404 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will send Whitlock to the mound for his first start this season.
- The last time the 26-year-old righty pitched was on Friday, Sept. 16, throwing one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Kansas City Royals.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/5/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Mitch Keller
|4/6/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/8/2023
|Tigers
|W 14-5
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Joey Wentz
|4/9/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Matthew Boyd
|4/10/2023
|Rays
|L 1-0
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|-
|4/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Shane McClanahan
|4/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zach Eflin
|4/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Jeffrey Springs
|4/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Tyler Anderson
|4/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Reid Detmers
