Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has four walks while batting .200.
- Refsnyder has gotten a hit in three of six games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.
- Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (1.70).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
- McClanahan (2-0) makes the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (1.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.167), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
