The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .172 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Casas has had a base hit in four of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in two of 10 games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

Casas has an RBI in four of 10 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

