The Montreal Canadiens (31-43-6) will visit the New York Islanders (41-31-9) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Canadiens vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/11/2023 Canadiens Islanders 4-3 (F/OT) MON 1/14/2023 Islanders Canadiens 2-1 NYI

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 296 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 29th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 221 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 26th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 80 24 40 64 50 42 47.5% Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3% Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 - Mike Hoffman 66 14 20 34 40 19 59.3% Michael Matheson 46 8 25 33 71 40 -

Islanders Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.

The Islanders' 238 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Islanders have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 30 goals during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players