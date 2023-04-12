How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 12
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Montreal Canadiens (31-43-6) will visit the New York Islanders (41-31-9) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch ESPN+, SportsNet, MSGSN, and RDS to see the match unfold as the Islanders and Canadiens take the ice.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, MSGSN, and RDS
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Canadiens vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/11/2023
|Canadiens
|Islanders
|4-3 (F/OT) MON
|1/14/2023
|Islanders
|Canadiens
|2-1 NYI
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 296 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 29th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens' 221 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 26th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|80
|24
|40
|64
|50
|42
|47.5%
|Kirby Dach
|58
|14
|24
|38
|31
|27
|38.3%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Mike Hoffman
|66
|14
|20
|34
|40
|19
|59.3%
|Michael Matheson
|46
|8
|25
|33
|71
|40
|-
Islanders Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Islanders' 238 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Islanders have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 30 goals during that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|81
|34
|39
|73
|39
|47
|47%
|Bo Horvat
|78
|38
|32
|70
|36
|38
|56.7%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|81
|27
|22
|49
|33
|24
|54%
|Noah Dobson
|77
|13
|34
|47
|48
|39
|-
