The Montreal Canadiens (31-43-6) will visit the New York Islanders (41-31-9) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Watch ESPN+, SportsNet, MSGSN, and RDS to see the match unfold as the Islanders and Canadiens take the ice.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, MSGSN, and RDS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Canadiens vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/11/2023 Canadiens Islanders 4-3 (F/OT) MON
1/14/2023 Islanders Canadiens 2-1 NYI

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens' total of 296 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 29th in the NHL.
  • The Canadiens' 221 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 26th in the league.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 80 24 40 64 50 42 47.5%
Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Mike Hoffman 66 14 20 34 40 19 59.3%
Michael Matheson 46 8 25 33 71 40 -

Islanders Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.
  • The Islanders' 238 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Islanders have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 30 goals during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brock Nelson 81 34 39 73 39 47 47%
Bo Horvat 78 38 32 70 36 38 56.7%
Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 48 35.6%
Anders Lee 81 27 22 49 33 24 54%
Noah Dobson 77 13 34 47 48 39 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.