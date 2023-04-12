The New York Islanders (41-31-9) will aim to prolong a three-game home win streak when they take on the Montreal Canadiens (31-43-6) on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, RDS, and SN1.

The Canadiens are 4-6-0 over the past 10 games, scoring 27 total goals (four power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 14.3%). They have given up 34 goals to their opponents.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we predict will capture the win in Wednesday's game.

Canadiens vs. Islanders Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Islanders 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-330)

Islanders (-330) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Islanders (-2.8)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a 10-6-16 record in overtime games this season and a 31-43-6 overall record.

Montreal has earned 28 points (12-7-4) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Canadiens registered only one goal in 13 games and have gone 1-11-1 (three points).

Montreal has nine points (4-17-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Canadiens have scored at least three goals 39 times, earning 56 points from those matchups (26-9-4).

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 24 games and registered 22 points with a record of 11-13-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Montreal has posted a record of 13-10-0 (26 points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents 56 times this season, and earned 42 points in those games.

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 22nd 2.94 Goals Scored 2.76 26th 4th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.7 29th 19th 30.7 Shots 27.3 30th 15th 31.1 Shots Allowed 33.7 29th 32nd 15.1% Power Play % 16.4% 28th 8th 82.1% Penalty Kill % 71.8% 31st

Canadiens vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, RDS, and SN1

ESPN+, MSGSN, RDS, and SN1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

