The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers is batting .283 with three doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 78th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 24th in slugging.

Devers has gotten a hit in seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), including five multi-hit games (45.5%).

He has homered in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 11), and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this season (36.4%), Devers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this season (63.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

