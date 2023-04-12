Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Wednesday, Raimel Tapia (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rays.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is batting .500 with a home run and a walk.
- Tapia has a base hit in four of nine games played this season (44.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Tapia has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays' 1.73 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
- Bradley will start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 22 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.