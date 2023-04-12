When the (5-6) square off against the (11-0) at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 6:40 PM ET, Chris Sale will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 13).

The Rays are listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (+110). The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Sale - BOS (1-0, 11.25 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favored in 11 games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Rays have played in 11 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter and won every time.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox have were defeated in both of the matchups they have played as underdogs this season.

The Red Sox have been listed as an underdog of +110 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Red Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Raimel Tapia 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +2500 - 4th

