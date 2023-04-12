The Boston Red Sox and Reese McGuire, who went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rays.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire is hitting .400 with three doubles and a walk.
  • This year, McGuire has posted at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.
  • McGuire has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Rays have a 1.73 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
  • Bradley starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • The 22-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
